Greer Police search for attempted murder suspect

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greer Police Department detectives are searching for the suspect in an attempted murder that happened on Sunday at a home on Biblebrook Drive.

According to a GPD news release, detectives are looking for Ahkeem Jabarr “AJ” Rector, wanted on arrest warrants for attempted murder, burglary -1st degree and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Biblebrook Drive Sunday and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the release, the shooting victim was then taken to the emergency room.

Rector has not yet been located by police and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Greer Police at 864-848-2151.