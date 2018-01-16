Help police find missing teen in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are looking for a teen missing in Travelers Rest.

Police say 15-year-old Kailey Griffin was reported missing around 7 p.m. Monday.

Kailey’s mother said the girl had visited the Village Apartments on Old Buncombe Road before she disappeared. Police unsuccessfully tried to reach the girl’s friends and she hasn’t been found as of Tuesday morning.

Kailey was last seen wearing a blue Nike coat, ripped jeans and white Nike shoes.

She’s described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches and 112 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Travelers Rest Police Department at 864-834-9029.