Laurens County Names Second Athletic Hall Of Fame Class

The Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame will induct five members into its second class on March 22, 2018.

The induction ceremony will be held at The Ridge at Laurens at 6:30pm.

The process of selecting the inaugural class of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame began in the summer of 2017. Nominations were taken from Sept. 15 until Oct. 31.

Once nominations were complete, the nominating committee, made up of eight individuals from Laurens County, narrowed the field of 46 nominations down to 14 finalists. The 14 finalists were then taken to the anonymous three-person selection committee that picked the five finalists that will make up the class of 2018.

To be eligible for the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame, nominees must have lived in Laurens County for five years and must be 10 years out of high school.

The inaugural class of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame included Keith Richardson, Chrissy Floyd, J.D. Fuller, Kevin Long, King Dixon, Barry Atkinson, Cally Gault and Chick Galloway.

“After such a great inaugural class in 2017, we are excited about the group that we have assembled to induct in 2018,” said Billy Dunlap, president of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame. “It is once again a who’s who of individuals that have been involved in the sports landscape of Laurens County for the past century. I think the committees did a great job of selecting this class and it is something that we can all be proud of.”

Members of the class of 2018 of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame are:

Rickey Foggie – Foggie is a 1984 graduate of Laurens District High School. He led the Raiders to a football state championship in 1983. Foggie was a four-year starter at quarterback for the University of Minnesota Gophers and Head Coach Lou Holtz. At Minnesota, Foggie rushed for 2,150 yards and threw for 5,162 yards. Foggie played professionally in the Canadian Football League and the Arena League.

Bobby Ivey – Ivey coached high school football for 26 years from 1968-1996. He coached at Marion, Lake City, Northwestern and Laurens. Ivey won 206 games and 12 region championships. He won a state championship at Laurens in 1991. He is a member of the SC Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Kinard Littleton – Littleton is a 1962 graduate of Clinton High School. He played on the 1960 and 1961 state championship baseball teams at CHS. He was also all-state in football in 1960 and 1961 and selected to the Shrine Bowl in 1961. Littleton played professional baseball in the Chicago White Sox organization for seven years and the Cleveland Indians organization for one year.

Sam Owens – Owens officiated high school football for 43 years, high school basketball for 49 years and high school baseball for 40 years. He worked multiple state finals in football and basketball, along with working the North-South All-Star football game and the Shrine Bowl. Owens is a member of the SC Basketball Officials Association Hall of Fame and the National Federation High School Hall of Fame.

Truman Owens – Owens officiated high school basketball for 57 years, high school football for 50 years, high school baseball for 46 years and high school softball for 26 years. He’s worked 57 state championship games and over 8,000 games in four sports. Owens officiated the Shrine Bowl in 1967 and the North-South All-Star game in 1968. He joins his brother Sam as the first brothers inducted into the National Federation High School Hall of Fame.