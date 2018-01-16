Man hits officers with SUV while fleeing checkpoint say Newberry Co. deputies

NEWBERRY, SC (WSPA) – A man has been charged with 2 counts of attempted murder after dragging a deputy to the ground and hitting another with his SUV, according to Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Joshua Miles Mathis, 26, was fleeing a checkpoint after deputies found marijuana in his vehicle.

It happened on January 10 after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Vincent St. and Giff St.

A deputy looked inside the SUV and saw a large bag of marijuana lying on the seat, according to the report.

When the deputy opened the door to removed the suspect, Mathis accelerated, catching the deputy in the door. The deputy was knocked to the ground and dragged a short distance.

Mathis also hit a Newberry Police Officer who was at the checkpoint.

The report says the officer was able to evade the SUV and was hit with a glancing blow.

Both were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

The SUV sped away, but law enforcement was able to find it a short distance away.

They said Mathis had ran from the vehicle and they weren’t able to find him

The report says Mathis turned himself in on January 12 and was charged with:

Attempted Murder (2 counts)

Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Failure to Stop for Law Enforcement

His bond was denied.

Investigators says Mathis’ girlfriend, Titilayo Khadija Robinson, 25, was arrested and charged with Filing a False Police Report.

They say she reported the vehicle Mathis was driving as stolen in an attempt to cover Mathis’ crime.