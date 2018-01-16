Military helicopter training exercises over Table Rock on Jan. 17

PICKENS Co., SC (WSPA) – SC Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (SC-HART) will be conducting training exercises over Table Rock and Horse Pasture on Jan. 17 – 18, 2018.

They says there is no reason for alarm.

There will be low-flying Black Hawk and Lakota helicopters.

They say this a joint with SC-HART, Pickens Co. Emergency Management and the SC National Guard.

They will be simulating real world events and Pickens Co. Emergency Services will be acting as victims in a remote location emergency rescue.