Monday’s High School Basketball

Greenville improved to 14-1 in boys play on the season as they played host to a multi-game event on MLK Day.

AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Greenville 70, Carolina Day 49

Hartsville 53, Cardinal Newman 50

James F. Byrnes 81, Berea 53

Landrum 79, Spartanburg Christian 66

Laney, Ga. 65, Midland Valley 41

Riverside 53, Franklin, N.C. 39

W.J. Keenan 50, Ridge View 45

Westside 45, Greer 40

Wilson 67, Sumter 58

York Prep 48, Lakewood 40

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Franklin County, Ga. 58, Dorman 38

