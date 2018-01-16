Monday’s High School Basketball

Greenville improved to 14-1 in boys play on the season as they played host to a multi-game event on MLK Day.
AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores
Monday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Greenville 70, Carolina Day 49
Hartsville 53, Cardinal Newman 50
James F. Byrnes 81, Berea 53
Landrum 79, Spartanburg Christian 66
Laney, Ga. 65, Midland Valley 41
Riverside 53, Franklin, N.C. 39
W.J. Keenan 50, Ridge View 45
Westside 45, Greer 40
Wilson 67, Sumter 58
York Prep 48, Lakewood 40
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Franklin County, Ga. 58, Dorman 38
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)