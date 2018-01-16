Racist flyers found in USC buildings

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Several racist flyers were found in several buildings at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, according to the school.

Director of Public Relations for USC, Jeff Stensland released the following: “This is unacceptable and inconsistent with our institutional values. At UofSC, we strive to create a campus built on the tenets of the Carolinian Creed, inclusivity and respect for all. These racist messages run contrary to who we are as Gamecocks and have no place at Carolina.”

Stensland say the university is continuing to investigate.