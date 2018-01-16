Snowfall expected to start in area tonight

(WSPA) — Cold air and snow will move into our area through the night.

Snowfall is expected to start in the mountains of western North Carolina by 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Upstate could see snowflakes around midnight.

Impacted areas could see a dusting up to two inches of snow, which could get heavy at times.

Snow and freezing temperatures are expected to make for dangerous driving conditions Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday’s highs aren’t expected to reach above freezing temperatures, while much warmer and sunshine are expected this weekend.