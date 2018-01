With over 40 restored, historic harpsichords and pianos dating back as early as the 16th century, the Carolina Music Museum is getting ready to open in downtown Greenville. Architectural Digest has named it one of the 15 most anticipated museums opening worldwide in 2018, drawing attention from musicians and historians near and far. When it opens, the museum will host concerts at least once a month, ranging from Appalachian music to jazz. Jennifer Martin has a first look inside.

