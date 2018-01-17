Cliffs Valley Returns To BMW Charity Pro-Am Rotation

BMW Charity Pro-Am

GREENVILLE, SC (January 17, 2018) — The BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation announced two major elements of the 2018 tournament today – revealing the hosting courses, as well as introducing the charities that will benefit from the tournament taking place May 17-20, 2018.

The Cliffs Valley will join The Furman University Golf Club and Thornblade Club to host the 2018 tournament.

“We are thrilled to return to The Cliffs Valley, and we know that both our celebrity and amateur players will be equally pleased by this news,” said Bob Nitto, president, BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. “We are also excited that, once again, the tournament will be broadcasted to a worldwide viewing audience on Golf Channel.”

“We have made major investments across our portfolio of clubs, and I know our members are thrilled to welcome the BMW Charity Pro-Am back to The Cliffs,” said David Sawyer, Managing Partner/President, The Cliffs Clubs. “We are proud of our collection of seven nationally-recognized golf courses, and are looking forward to joining Thornblade Club and The Furman University Golf Club as we work with BMW, SYNNEX Corporation and the tournament team to create a phenomenal event.”

This year, the tournament will focus on four featured charities: Children’s Hospital of Greenville Health System, Cliffs Residents Outreach, Mobile Meals of Spartanburg and Upstate SC STEM Collaborative. Other local philanthropic organizations will also have the option to earn funds as well.

“This event is much more than a golf tournament, it is a purpose-driven initiative focused on maximizing charitable giving and making a difference throughout the community,” said Steve Sellery, Executive Director, BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. “By highlighting the work of our featured charities, we look forward to heightening awareness of these organizations as well as increasing funds raised to champion their missions.”

The tournament will continue to support other worthwhile causes through Birdies for Charity, as well as rewarding participation in the ticket sales program. Volunteer registration for the tournament is now open at bmwcharitygolf.com; volunteers may select one of the four featured charities to donate proceeds from hours worked.

“With just shy of $13 million raised for our charities since the tournament began, positive momentum is propelling us forward,” said Max Metcalf, Secretary/Treasurer, BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. “We are looking forward to our thriving local business community becoming an even more active part of this exhilarating forward motion. Tournament week is an ideal time to show off the Upstate and host potential clients and customers, reward employees, and even be part of the excitement through sponsorship and playing opportunities.”

“The Greenville Chamber and business community is proud to continue our long-time support of the tournament,” said Carlos Phillips, President/CEO, Greenville Chamber. “The tournament and its related events have engaged residents of Greenville, the Upstate and beyond for over 17 years, and the resulting charitable contributions have strengthened our community. The Chamber eagerly awaits the 2018 event, and the worldwide exposure it brings.”