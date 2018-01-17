Crews work to keep roads safe in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – As temperatures dip, people are urged to stay off the roads.

The possibility for black ice could create dangerous driving conditions.

It’s the work crews have been getting ready for setting down salt ahead of the snow.

“We actually started this past Monday,” said James Woodward, SCDOT Resident Maintenance Engineer for Spartanburg County. “Worked all the way up until the storm began.”

Woodward says the northern side of Spartanburg County required more attention, though the work was spread throughout the county.

“Little more snow up north around the Campobello area. It was heavier so we had some more forces up there,” said Woodward. “We started removing the snow and then went behind with salt to keep anything from accumulating.”

Spartanburg County DOT’s 22 salt spreaders and 7 brine units got big help from a new salt brine tanker.

“Treat pretty much the width of the interstate in one pass,” said Woodward. “Allows us to get off and do more of the primaries in the past.”

SC Highway Patrol says most wrecks happened on secondary roads, but their attention now turned to black ice forming overnight.

“It’s really dangerous because it’s really hard to recognize on the road,” said South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Joe Hovis.

As with other winter events, drivers are asked to be careful and watch for work crews too.

“If you see some of our guys working – slow down. Give them room to do what they need to do please,” said Woodward. “Stay home unless you absolutely have to be out.”

Click here to read more winter weather advice from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.