Deputy still critical, 3 other wounded officer conditions updated in York Co.

YORK COUNTY (WSPA) – The York County Sheriff’s Office updated the conditions Wednesday of three deputies and a York Police officer who were shot while responding to a domestic dispute.

York County Sheriff’s Detective Mike Doty is listed in critical condition. Sgt. Randy Clinton and Sgt. Buddy Brown are in stable condition according to the sheriff’s office and will both require surgery Wednesday. York Police Sgt. Kyle Cummings is listed as “still in recovery.”

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson says the four officers were shot by Christian Thomas McCall, 47, early Tuesday morning. He says the officers were ambushed as they searched for McCall, who was suspected of attacking his wife in their home.

Clinton was shot after chasing him into some woods with a police dog. Doty, Brown and Cummings were shot two hours later according to the sheriff. All three were on the county’s SWAT team.

McCall was shot by deputies, but survived. He faces multiple charges. The sheriff didn’t know his condition at last report.

Some portions of a report by The Associated Press was used in this story

The #YCSOFamily has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community. Sheriff Kevin Tolson asks you lift up your thoughts & prayers to these Officers & their families. Det. Mike Doty, Sgt. Randy Clinton, Sgt. Buddy Brown @YorkPDSC Sgt. Kyle Cummings #YCSOStrong pic.twitter.com/wxzJOXHjvn — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) January 16, 2018