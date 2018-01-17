Driver killed in collision with 18-wheeler in Greenville

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – A driver is dead after an accident in Greenville Wednesday morning.

The Greenville County Coroner says the driver of a car died after he collided with an 18-wheeler in the 6700 block of Augusta Road near White Horse Road.

Snow from a winter storm was falling at the time of the crash.

The accident was reported around 7:50 a.m. according to the S.C. Highway Patrol website. The coroner’s office investigator says the car went under part of the tractor-trailer.

The coroner can only tell us the victim is a man.

