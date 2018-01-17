Greenville Co. deputy’s patrol car hit following pursuit

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Greenville County deputy was hit by a suspect following a pursuit.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pursued the driver of a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The suspect was boxed in just before crashing into the deputy’s patrol vehicle, according to Sgt. Ryan Flood.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Troopers report the wreck happened shortly after noon Wednesday at Highway 291 and Keith Drive in Greenville.

No one was hurt in the crash, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol’s website.

7 News is told the suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story.