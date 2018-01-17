SC martial arts instructor accused of sexually assaulting students receives $300k bond

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A martial arts instructor charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor faced a bond court judge, Wednesday afternoon.

James Michael Buchen, 45, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree and criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree.

Authorities say the incidents took place between June 24, 2013 and July 5, 2013. Both of the 15 year-old victims attended martial arts camp through Buchen Martial Arts on Leinbach Drive. Buchen was the owner and chief instructor of the camp who touched them both inappropriately.

In bond court on January 11, one victim told the court that she was speaking up for the sake of protecting other girls in the karate program. Another victim said she viewered Buchen as a father-figure and he took advantage of that.

The judge ordered that Buchen have no contact with victims, their families, or minors without adult supervision. He must also surrender his passport.

The 45-year-old was given a $300,000 surety bond.

He is currently being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.