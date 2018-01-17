SC Republican gov candidates shake up campaign leadership

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – With less than five months until the South Carolina primary, two major candidates battling for the Republican gubernatorial nomination are shaking up their campaigns.

RJ May confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday he has been hired to run Catherine Templeton’s campaign. The GOP operative replaces Jordan Wiggins, who left Templeton’s effort in November.

May also temporarily takes over duties for Templeton spokeswoman Mollie Young, who resigned this week.

Gov. Henry McMaster is also making changes to his operation. Campaign spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg confirmed to AP that Katie Baham left the campaign on Friday. She is being replaced by Scott Farmer, who has run election efforts for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

South Carolina’s primary election is June 12.