Snow accumulates in WNC, road crews prepared

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Tuesday as a second widespread winter storm hits the state in less than a month.

“I like the snow,” said Burnsville native Tyler Sanders, who we met in downtown Asheville. “It’s cold. It’s nice. It’s beautiful.”

For Northeastern transplant David RAHN, he’s had his fare share of snow over the years.

“Lived in Manhattan for 20 years and from Princeton New Jersey,” said Rahn. “It’s great as long as you don’t have to get in the car and drive around.”

The North Carolina Department of Transportation tells 7 News, roads in Western North Carolina got pre-treated with salt Tuesday or already had a layer of salt from the previous winter weather event.

“We salted Saturday for the ice after the rain,” said NCDOT Henderson County Maintenance Engineer Roger Ayers. “We will be working 24 hours a day until we know that all the roads have been cleared.”

Going into Wednesday, he said if temperatures remain low, that could create ice on the roads.

“We’ll be salt and sanding a lot of our roads if they turn to ice,” said Ayers. “If there’s an accident, we’re not allowed to get out there and treat it and it doesn’t allow the heat that’s built up in the tires of the vehicles to help us out on the roads so when they’re sitting the roads are getting colder.”

It’s dangerous conditions that everyone can help avoid.

“Take it easy,” said Sanders. “Don’t be in a hurry.”

Click here to read more about how the state is preparing for this winter weather event, and advice for motorists.