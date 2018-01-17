Snow falling in Upstate and WNC

Travelers Rest was blanketed in snow early Wednesday morning (WSPA).

(WSPA)–Snow is falling across the region and is expected to stick to surfaces as temperatures continue dropping.

The Upstate and western North Carolina are under a winter weather advisory. A winter storm warning is in effect in Spartanburg, Greenville, Union and Laurens counties where about 2 inches of snow is expected.

The National Weather Service has also upgraded McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties to a winter storm warming until noon Wednesday.

Numerous area schools and businesses are closed or have delayed opening today due to winter weather. Click here for a complete list of closings and delays.

The snowfall should continue until lunch time.

Tonight’s temperatures will plummet into the teens and low 20s, making for dangerous roads and slick surfaces.