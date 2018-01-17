Tips for driving in winter weather

(WSPA) — Snow and dropping temperatures could create dangerous driving conditions.

The area is under a winter weather advisory, while a winter storm warning has been issued in several counties across the Upstate and western North Carolina until noon Wednesday.

Click or tap here for road conditions from the S.C. Department of Transportation. Click here if you’re traveling in North Carolina.

Early Wednesday morning, Spartanburg County roadways were wet.

Corporal Bill Rhyne with the S.C. Highway Patrol warned those surfaces could turn slick as temperatures drop.

Rhyne cautions people to stay home if they can. For those who must drive, he says to give yourself extra time to reach destinations, slow down and leave plenty of space to stop between yourself and the driver ahead of you.

Here is a list of current accidents on the S.C. Highway Patrol Website.

