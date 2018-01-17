Two charged after chase in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday afternoon following a police chase in Spartanburg County.

According to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office report, a deputy was traveling on Old Canaan Road towards Canaan road and saw a burgundy Nissan Sentra traveling in the opposite direction with two busted tail lights and no rear bumper.

The deputy recognized the vehicle as belonging to a known drug user.

According to the report, the deputy turned his vehicle around and the Sentra then turned right onto Seay Lane.

The deputy then tried to stop the vehicle, but the Sentra then sped up in an attempt to get away.

The deputy followed the speeding suspect vehicle to Gaskins Road, where the Nissan accelerated through a locked pole gate.

According to the report, the deputy followed the suspect’s vehicle which ended up sideways on the gravel road.

Christopher Lee Cox, identified as the driver of the vehicle, took off running before being caught by the deputy a short time later on Woodwind Drive.

During Cox’s arrested, the deputy found two sets of digital scales and a syringe in his possession.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Michelle Cox. The deputy learned she had an active warrant for violation of probation and she was arrested.

A tin box, containing a plastic bag with a white crystal-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine, as well as a small spoon, was found in the driver’s door of the vehicle.

Christopher Cox and Michelle Cox were taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Christopher Cox reportedly had a suspended driver’s license with five prior convictions in the last five years, and was designated a habitual offender.

According to the report, Christopher Cox faces methamphetamine charges, driving under suspended, habitual traffic offender and blue light violation.

Michelle Cox was charged with probation violation.