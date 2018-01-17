Wet roads and sub-freezing temperatures bring ‘black ice’ concerns

(WSPA) – A 7 News crew spent Wednesday traveling Interstates 85 and 385, plus secondary roads like Highway 11 in northern Greenville County to see how the Upstate’s latest round of winter weather was impacting travel.

Joe Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says troopers have SCDOT crews to thank for pre-treating the interstates with salt brine ahead of the storm. Hovis says they responded to significantly less incidents on the roads compared to the more than 240 they dealt with during the Upstate’s December round of winter weather. He also attributes the public with following the warning of staying off the roads and the decisions by school district’s to keep students and teachers home.

Temperatures dipping into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning will bring the threat of black ice on the roads. Hovis says black ice is the ice you can’t see on the roads. He adds, “once you’re on it, it’s hard to get off.”