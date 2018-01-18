Area school districts protecting against flu

(WSPA) – We’ve had a few snow days here this week, but in school districts across the country the number of flu cases has gotten so bad schools have had to close for days.

We checked in with local districts about what they’re seeing and doing to curb the spread.

A school in Mecklenburg County North Carolina is one of a growing number throughout the country that have had to close in the last two weeks because of a flu outbreak. 160 students at Carmel Christian School called out sick and the school later shutdown for 2 days.

It’s a similar story at schools in Texas, Oklahoma and Idaho.

Anne Mac at Emergency MD in Boiling Springs, says doctors offices in the Upstate are getting flooded with flu patients.

“We’ve heard from patients that pharmacies are out of Tamiflu which is bviously significant and speaks to the volume of flu that we’re seeing,” said Mac.

We reached out to all 13 school districts in Spartanburg, Greenville and Anderson, and so far none have seen an outbreak.

School districts are only required to report flu cases to the state, if the number reaches 5% of a classroom threshhold, or 10% above the normal absentee rate, of the entire student population.

And while that hasn’t happened in our area yet, school districts like Greenville are being proactive.

“Anytime a student has a fever we’ve asked our school nurses to as quickly as possible kind of isolate that student and ask a parent to pick up as quick as possible. We’ve also given some instruction to our custodial staff for them to really double clean areas that might be a once over, water fountains, touchable surfaces like door handles, table tops, where you get a lot of little fingers on things and spread germs,” said Beth Brotherton with Greenville County Schools.

The Centers for Disease Control warns, even though we are seeing a spike in flu cases right now across the US, this may not be the peak of the season.

Health professionals say the best defense is the least costly frequent hand washing.

“I think it’s more important than people realize,” said Mac.