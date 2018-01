CLINTON, SC (WSPA) – Around 1,100 people in Clinton are without power currently.

City officials said crews are installing a new transformer in the city’s substation and while that’s happening the power’s been disconnected.

Customers in the area should expect to have power restored between 8 and 9 p.m.

City officials said they’re turning the public safety building on North Broad Street into a into a warming center during the outage.