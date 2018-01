From Elton John’s “Rocket Man” to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl,” Centre Stage is bringing some of the biggest piano-filled hits to life. Called “Rockin’ The Keys,” this 2-hour show is sure to be a hit with concert lovers. Jennifer Martin has a first look before it premieres the evening of January 18, 2018.

Rockin’ The Keys will show from January 18th through February 10th. For more information, head to centerstage.org.