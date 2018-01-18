Drivers warned to watch for black ice on area roads

(WSPA) — Transportation officials warn black ice is a major concern Thursday morning on secondary and rural roads.

7 News crews found icy spots on Reidville Road at Highway 417 early this morning.

Crews with the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) continued to work around the clock to clear roads.

DOT workers used a two-step process, removing snow and slush on the roads before applying a de-icing solution to help prevents roads from icing over.

Officials say to expect black ice if you travel this morning.

They caution drivers to lower their speed, keep plenty of distance between

AAA Carolinas encourages drivers to carry winter emergency kits in their cars in case they break down or have another roadside emergency. Kits should include a cell phone with important emergency contacts, water, non-perishable snacks, blankets, a first aid kit, and traction mats or a bag of abrasive material such as sand or cat litter.

AAA Carolinas says three out of four Carolinians don’t have emergency kits in their vehicles.