Duo charged in Greenville store hold-up

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Police say a man and a woman are charged in an armed robbery at a Greenville convenience store.

Greenville Police Department said on the agency’s official Facebook page that officers worked together to apprehend two suspects Thursday morning.

Police responded around midnight to a robbery at the Kangaroo Express store at 906 Haywood Road.

Officers were told a man and woman stole three cases of cigarettes and pointed a revolver during the robbery – taking a store clerk’s cell phone.

A police officer spotted a vehicle matching one the suspects were believed to be in about an hour later at another nearby gas station.

Police say they arrested India Sky Vance at Pumpers Gas Station on South Pleasantburg Drive. But another suspect, identified as Michael Lamont Jones, fled on foot.

Jones was tracked to a shed on Scarlet Street by K-9s.

Police say Vance faces charges of robbery, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Jones is charged with robbery and interfering with police.

Both suspects could face more charges.