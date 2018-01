Centre Stage Presents Piano Hits with “Rockin’ The Keys” Show - From Elton John’s “Rocket Man” to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl,” Centre Stage is bringing some of the biggest piano-filled hits to life. Called…

A Southern Remedy - You don't have to wait until September to get a taste of Euphoria! There's an event coming up in February and tickets are available now!

Restaurant Week Deals From Firebirds Woodfired Grille - Are you ready to get you grub on and save money doing it. Restaurant Week is serving up some amazing deals in Greenville and Spartanburg and…

Greer Food Truck Rollout - The Greer Food Truck Rollout is happening tomorrow at City Park in Greer!

What’s Brewing January 18, 2018 - In tonight's What's Brewing, Spartanburg snow Video from: Hub City Bees, thesis printed scarf, boat crash caught on cam and pink KitKats.

Carolina Music Museum Bringing Historic Musical Instruments to Life - With over 40 restored, historic harpsichords and pianos dating back as early as the 16th century, the Carolina Music Museum is getting ready…

Williams Weather - A lot of you got a snow day today and of course Megan is home with baby Sophie, but her son, William, is a budding meteorologist! He did a f…

Wired Essentials - If you are crafty and you love stone jewelry there's a class you might want to check out this weekend. Danielle Kaminski is here to tell us …

What’s Brewing January 17, 2018 - In tonight's What's Brewing, snow day, Senator Orrin Hatch taking off invisible glasses, penguin jumps on boat and smart underwear.