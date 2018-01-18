Growing number of dogs getting the flu

(CNN) – You might not realize it, but humans aren’t the only ones dealing with the flu.

There’s a serious bout of dog flu report in at least five states, according to several medical associations.

Dog flu symptoms may include:

Cough

Runny Nose

Fever

Decreased appetite

Lethargy

Most dogs recover within two to three weeks, but some may develop a secondary infection that can lead to more severe illness and pneumonia.

Dogs diagnosed with the flu must be kept away from other dogs for at least 21 days to keep the virus from spreading.

There is a vaccine to protect your dog from the flu.