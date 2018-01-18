Help deputies find missing woman in Union Co.

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Tyeshia Foster hasn’t been seen since 2 a.m. Thursday.

She was last seen in the Rogerstown Road area.

We’re told deputies were in the area searching for her on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts or who may have had contact with her is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 864-429-1612 or call 911.

Union County was one of several counties under a winter weather storm warning on Wednesday. Residents there saw at least two inches of snow fall. Temperatures there were in the teens early Thursday morning, and a winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Thursday.