Icy roads create problems for drivers and DOT

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials are warning people to stay off snow and ice-covered roads in the Carolinas.

The snow has stopped in our area, but black ice is a major concern on secondary and rural roads.

Crews with the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) continued to work around the clock to clear roads, but there are some places that have been harder for crews to get treat.

Because of that, some neighbors in those areas have stepped in to try to clear iced over roads where other neighbors ended up ditching their cars because the road was impassable.

The DOT says there are some secondary roads that are more difficult for them to get to.

“There’s a lot of shady areas, and those are areas that are hard for us to get to until Mother Nature helps us out,” said Chris Madden, an assistant maintenance engineer for SCDOT.

Hospitals in Greenville County say they’ve seen quite a few weather related visits to their emergency rooms.

“We’re seeing a lot of knee, hip injuries, back injuries when folks fall, and arm injuries too when they reach out to protect themselves from falling,” said Scott Carley, a physical therapist for Bon Secours St. Francis.

They caution if people have to be out in the elements to be careful and walk slowly.

“Make sure your body weight is directly over your feet and knees, so that will prevent the feet from slipping out in front of you,” Carley said.

The DOT says if people have a road that is a problem near their home, they can call their county DOT office or city or county Public Works Department to report the road.