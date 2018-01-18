Meth lab found at shooting scene in Gray Court, suspect on the run

GRAY COURT, SC (WSPA) – Deputies say they found a meth lab at a shooting scene and the shooter is on the run, according to the Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they got a call from Hillcrest hospital about a gunshot victim on Jan. 16 around 3:40 p.m.

The victim was able to tell hospital security the shooting location and the shooter’s name, according to the report.

Deputies went to a home in the 2900 block of Cowens Bridge Rd.

There were several people at the location when they got there.

They say the suspect, Andrew Christopher Eaton, 37, ran into the woods behind the home.

Deputies searched for several hours but were’t able to find him.

Eaton is wanted for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

If you know where he is – call your local authorities or 68-Crime (Crimestoppers).

Deputies went back to the shooting location on Thursday to try to find Eaton and instead found an active meth lab in the home.

Timothy Allen Morrow, 34, was arrested at the scene and charged with Manufacturing Methamphetamine and (3) counts of Child Neglect and transported to the Laurens County Detention Center.