Multiple Pennsylvania police officers hospitalized after shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County district attorney has confirmed that multiple law enforcement officers have been transported to the hospital after a shooting.

District Attorney Fran Chardo did not confirm the severity of the injuries.

Dozens of police crews and emergency personnel are at 18th and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg.

Harrisburg Police Chief Thomas Carter said law enforcement were serving a search warrant between 6 and 7 a.m. Thursday when the shooting happened.

Carter did not confirm any information about the officers’ conditions. He said they were still working on notifying family.

Police said the suspect is at the home.

Neighbors reported hearing dozens of shots fired Thursday morning.

There will be a press briefing Thursday morning.