Former Pendleton High School head football coach Paul Sutherland has taken the same job at Franklin County High School in Georgia.

The move came earlier this week.

Sutherland guided the Bulldogs for 17 seasons, compiling a 121-69 mark, including a four-season run from 2003 to 2006 in which his teams were 43-8.

His 2017 season was cut short following the fourth game, a win against Powdersville, when he suffered a heart attack just after its conclusion.

Pendleton has not announced a replacement.