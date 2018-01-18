Restaurants in UK, Ireland making cocktails using KFC gravy

(WFLA) – Restaurants in the United Kingdom and Ireland have released three recipes for cocktails using Kentucky Fried Chicken gravy.

They’re called the Gravy Mary, Southern Twist and Fingerlickin’ Sour.

If you’re feeling brave enough to try these cocktails, here are the ingredients for them. Click on the name of the cocktail for more information on how to make the drink from KFC UK and Ireland’s YouTube page.

The Gravy Mary:

Ingredients:

20ml KFC Gravy

50ml vodka (optional)

90ml tomato juice

1 tsp horseradish cream

20ml worcester sauce

15ml lemon juice

Hot sauce

Paprika, celery salt, pepper

Highball glass

Ice

Celery

KFC Popcorn Chicken

The Southern Twist:

Ingredients:

60ml KFC Gravy

50ml bourbon

Lemon

Brown sugar

Parsley

The Fingerlickin’ Sour

Ingredients:

60ml KFC Gravy

240ml mezcal

1 tbsp orange marmalade

1 egg white

25ml lemon juice

15ml cherry liqueur

Lemon thyme spring

Coupette glass