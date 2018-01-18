Schoolwork on snow days; WNC district says “virtual days” are working

If you roam the streets of Transylvania County over the past two days, they would be quiet. Students who are home for a “snow day” are in fact doing school work inside.

Transylvania County Schools implemented “virtual school days” three years ago. Teachers are given multiple personal development days throughout the year to plan curriculum for inclement weather days.

For grades K through 5, students are given physical assignments like worksheets and reading assignments. Students in middle school and up are required to complete assignments through their chromebooks, with teachers leading instruction virtually.

The work should take students roughly four hours, which would count as a half-day make up day. Brevard High School assistant principal Carrie Norris says that completion rates for assignments is at 98%. Because students are completing this work, they do not have to attend “make up days”.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff McDaris states that several area mountain schools are starting to look at virtual days as well for weather days.

South Carolina Department of Education says that no districts have inquired about doing virtual days, but that they have formed a group to look into using technology for weather days.