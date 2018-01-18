More than $1M in stolen items sold at Greenville business

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Hundreds of stolen items were recovered from a Greenville business by Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service agents during a raid Wednesday.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies, along with the Secret Service executed a warrant at ReBoot, 1386 N. Pleasantburg Drive.

The recovered items — including cellphones, vacuum cleaners, laptops and other electronics — — reportedly taken from shoplifters and then resold to ReBoot.

The total amount of items reportedly sold from ReBoot was around $1.2 to 1.5 million.

ReBoot then reportedly sold the items on Ebay, Craigslist, as well as at the store.

The items were allegedly taken from home improvement stores, such as Lowes and Home Depot.

“The elimination of a criminal fencing operation as such, has a very direct and immediate impact on the volume of property crimes for the areas victimized,” Greenville Co. Sheriff Will Lewis said. “As the investigation continues, both the U.S.S.S. and the GCSO will work united in an attempt to identify any further suspects involved.