Upstate out of race to land 2nd Amazon headquarters and 50K jobs

(WSPA) – Georgia and North Carolina still have contenders, but Upstate, South Carolina will not be the home for Amazon’s second headquarters in North America.

The company announced 20 finalist cities for the HQ2 facility in the United States and Canada on Thursday morning. Atlanta and Raleigh were on the list of finalists for the facility that is expected to bring about 50,000 new jobs.

Amazon expects to invest $5 billion into the project. HQ2 is also expected to create thousands of additional jobs in the surrounding community.

Greenville and Spartanburg put in a combined bid for the headquarters – touting the area as “Charlanta” – on Interstate 85 between Atlanta and Charlotte.

The other cities or areas on the list are Austin, TX, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, OH, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Montgomery County, MD, Nashville, Newark, New York City, Northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Washington D.C.

Amazon says 238 cities put in proposals to land the second headquarters. It expects to name the site for HQ2 sometime this year.

Today we are announcing the communities that will proceed to the next step in the HQ2 process. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity https://t.co/x1bFYbk4Ui pic.twitter.com/J2x0HHzBTR — Amazon News (@amazonnews) January 18, 2018