Victim ID’d in fatal I-26 crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Troopers say several people were hurt and one person killed in a four-car crash on Interstate 26 in Spartanburg County.

The wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15 on westbound I-26 at mile marker 20.

Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland with the S.C. Highway Patrol said a 47-year-old Clyde, N.C. man driving a 2010 Honda crossed the median, hit the cable barrier and continued in the wrong direction – hitting three vehicles in the eastbound lane.

The driver of one of those three vehicles, a Chevolet SUV, later died from injuries at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, Sutherland said.

Two passengers in the SUV, including a 35-year-old woman and juvenile were taken to the hospital.

The deceased driver is Randy Steven Oberdier, 68, of McSwain Dr. in Clinton, according to coroner Rusty Clevenger.

Oberdier died due to internal injuries.

An Inman man and a juvenile passenger in a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck were also hurt when they were hit, Sutherland said.

Troopers say the driver who crossed the median was hospitalized.

The conditions of the other five people hurt were not immediately available.

S.C. Highway Patrol is still investigating.