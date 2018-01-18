Warrant issued for Lavonia bank robbery suspect

LAVONIA, Ga. (WSPA) – Lavonia Police Department officials said they have secured a warrant for a suspect in a bank robbery last week.

We reported earlier that the police department was looking for a man who robbed Northeast Georgia Bank inside Dill’s Food City on Augusta Road on Jan. 12 around 6:10 p.m.

On Thursday, the police department post on their Facebook page that the bank robbery case had been “solved and a warrant has been secured for the suspect.”

The police department said they hope to release more details Friday morning.