1 shot on Hillcrest Dr. in Easley, possibly drug related

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – A person was shot in Easley Thursday night and it could be drug related, according to Easley Police Department.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call in the area of the Dream Center of Pickens Co. around 9 p.m. That’s on Hillcrest Dr.

One person was shot, but it wasn’t life threatening, according to police.

The victim showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot. That person was treated and released.

Police say witnesses gave them different accounts about what happened.

They are still investigating.