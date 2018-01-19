12 arrested on meth charges in Pickens Co.

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say 13 people are facing charges following a months-long undercover drug operation in Pickens County. Twelve have been arrested and one is pending due to health issues.

Sheriff Rick Clark announced the arrests Friday at a news conference. The suspects face a total of 37 criminal charges.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said the undercover drug operation began in May 2017.

Deputies say the following suspects were charged:

The name of another suspect hasn’t been released. That suspect’s arrest is pending due to health issues. He’s facing charges of trafficking in methamphetamine 3rd.