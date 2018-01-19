12 arrested on meth charges in Pickens Co.

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say 13 people are facing charges following a months-long undercover drug operation in Pickens County. Twelve have been arrested and one is pending due to health issues.

Sheriff Rick Clark announced the arrests Friday at a news conference. The suspects face a total of 37 criminal charges.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said the undercover drug operation began in May 2017.
Deputies say the following suspects were charged:

Steven Kevin Bruening, 55, of Pickens is charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
Kurtis Russell Burns, 37, of Liberty is charged with five counts of trafficking methamphetamine; three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm; two counts each of distribution of marijuana and distribution of methamphetamine in close proximity to school and one count each of possession of weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute in marijuana.
Scott Allen Durham, 54, of Central is charged with distribution of methamphetamine second, trafficking in methamphetamine second, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Sheila Elaine Durham, 48, of Central is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Jeremy Lee Farmer, 29, of Easley is charged with distribution of methamphetamine
Joshua Dalton Kelly, 33, of Greenville, S.C., is charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
Brandi Nicole O’Bryant, 33, of Central charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
Jonathan Michael Palm, 29, of Greenville, S.C. charged with distribution of methamphetamine.
William Lee Pressley, 41, of Pickens charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine 3rd.
Darrin Fitzgerald Rice, 50, of Pickens is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine 3rd.
Tracy Renee Scivedge, 46, of Easley is charged with distribution of methamphetamine second, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine 2nd.
Kenneth Clayton Waldrop, 55, of Greenville, S.C. is charged with four counts of distribution of methamphetamine 3rd.

The name of another suspect hasn’t been released. That suspect’s arrest is pending due to health issues. He’s facing charges of trafficking in methamphetamine 3rd.