Chicken salad recalled for misbranding

(NEWS RELEASE) – WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2018 – Duke Sandwich Productions, Inc., an Easley, S.C. establishment, is recalling approximately 743 pounds of chicken salad products due to misbranding, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products were packaged with two different product names. The chicken salad was packaged in the pimento cheese container, but it had “Chicken Salad” listed on the lid.

The chicken salad items were produced on Dec. 27, 2017, with a sell-by date of Jan. 31, 2018. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]

12 oz. plastic cups containing the “Duke SANDWICH COMPANY CHICKEN SALAD” label on the lid.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-34048” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The problem was discovered on Jan. 16, 2018, after the firm received a complaint from a retail store manager. There have been no consumer complaints at the time of this release.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.