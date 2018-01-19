Cooper Transfers From Clemson

Clemson Athletics

Clemson, S.C.—Clemson Reserve quarterback Zerrick Cooper announced on Friday that he intends to transfer from the Tigers program. The native of Jonesboro, Ga. just finished his red-shirt freshman program with the Tigers and appeared in 10 of the 14 games at quarterback behind starter Kelly Bryant.

“I want to thank Coach (Dabo) Swinney, the Clemson staff and the best fans in college football for an incredible two years,” said Cooper. “The memories and relationships I have build with my teammates will be truly unforgettable.

“I will miss playing in purple and orange. However, after much prayer and talking with my family, I have decided to transfer from Clemson University. This is no reflection on the Clemson family, but rather a direct reflection of my drive to lead, play and compete. Orange and purple will always be in my heart. “

Cooper completed 25 of 41 passes (.610) for 256 yards and two scores in 104 snaps or participation this year. He also had 10 rushes for 18 yards. He saw his most action at Syracuse where he took over for an injured Kelly Bryant in the second half and completed 10 of 14 passes for 88 yards. He played a career high 29 snaps in that game. Later in the year he completed 7-11 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown against The Citadel.

Cooper red-shirted during Clemson’s 2016 National Championship season.