Emily’s Events: Jan. 19-21

(WSPA) — Here’s a look at Upstate events through Jan. 21.

South Carolina Restaurant Week is wrapping up on Sunday. It’s a great opportunity to try a new restaurant at a discounted price. Spartanburg has 15 restaurants getting in on the action and in Greenville there are 40 participating.

You don’t need tickets but reservations are encouraged.

Click or tap here to find out which restaurants are participating in the annual celebration.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are sticking it to cancer on Friday.

The team will wear special ‘stick it to cancer’ jerseys as they take on Atlanta. The game will celebrate cancer survivors and the proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

It’s happening at 7 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and you can still get tickets online by clicking here.

Attention all DIY-ers: The Greenville Remodeling Expo is happening Friday through Sunday at the TD Convention Center.

Vendors there will offer services and products to help you remodel every part of your home. It only costs $5 for adults to attend and anyone under 18 can get in for free.

Click or tap here for more details.