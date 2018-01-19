Free wildlife show planned this weekend in Greenville

(WSPA)–A Greenville-based wildlife organization will have a free animal show this weekend at Cabela’s on Woodruff Road.

According to the retailer, Wildlife Geeks is a local nonprofit whose mission is to educate our youth about animals and conservation. They teach audiences to appreciate wildlife and protect animal species from around the world.

On Saturday and Sunday at 1pm, participants will have a chance to interact with live animals from China to Madagascar. The show is free.

For more information about Wildlife Geeks, click here.