Friday’s High School Basketball

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 63, Dreher 47

Academic Magnet 66, Woodland 54

Berkeley 59, Colleton County 47

Bishop England 54, Hanahan 52

Blythewood 63, Irmo 58

Cane Bay 75, Beaufort 43

Cardinal Newman 80, Florence Christian 30

Carvers Bay 50, Marion 48

Cheraw 63, Central 57

Chester 90, Fairfield Central 67

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 92, King’s Academy 47

Clarendon Hall Academy 69, Jefferson Davis Academy 58

Clinton 71, Woodruff 50

Darlington 64, Hartsville 63

Dutch Fork 53, River Bluff 47

Fort Dorchester 54, Stratford 35

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 67, Coastal Christian Prep 29

Gray Collegiate Academy 90, C.A. Johnson 28

Hammond 76, Augusta Christian, Ga. 45

Hannah-Pamplico 64, Lake View 46

Heathwood Hall 63, Orangeburg Prep 51

Hemingway 88, East Clarendon 34

James F. Byrnes 67, Boiling Springs 60

James Island 64, Wando 54

Lakewood 54, Crestwood 42

Lee Central 79, Buford 37

Loris 76, Dillon 60

Lowcountry Leadership 60, John Paul II 52

Lugoff-Elgin 50, Columbia 46

McBee 78, Timmonsville 76

Military Magnet Academy 57, Palmetto Scholars Academy 31

Mullins 64, Kingstree 51

Myrtle Beach 62, Marlboro County 38

Newberry Academy 48, W. Wyman King Academy 22

North Augusta 57, Midland Valley 45

North Charleston 77, Garrett Academy of Technology 56

Palmetto 82, Powdersville 62

Palmetto Christian Academy 80, Calhoun Academy 39

Pendleton 58, Seneca 55

Porter-Gaud 87, Pinewood Prep 53

Ridge Spring-Monetta 55, Blackville-Hilda 43

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 60, Bluffton 51

Saluda 49, Fox Creek 40

Silver Bluff 81, Barnwell 59

South Aiken 60, Airport 48

Spartanburg Day 80, Shannon Forest Christian 59

Spring Valley 64, Lexington 61

St. John’s Christian Academy 60, Patrick Henry Academy 47

Strom Thurmond 58, Brookland-Cayce 49

Sumter 60, Carolina Forest 23

Swansea 45, Edisto 34

Thomas Heyward Academy 53, Hilton Head Christian Academy 44

Trinity Byrnes School 72, Pee Dee Academy 38

W.J. Keenan 42, Eau Claire 30

West Oak 56, Crescent 49

Westside 70, T.L. Hanna 53

Williston-Elko 79, Estill 56

Wilson 70, St. James 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Lancaster vs. South Pointe, ppd. to Jan 20.

Lewisville vs. Great Falls, ppd. to Jan 20.

Broome vs. Chapman, ppd. to Jan 24.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 52, Dreher 47

Airport 44, South Aiken 40

Batesburg-Leesville 52, Calhoun County 40

Beaufort 36, Cane Bay 34

Berkeley 49, Colleton County 42

Blackville-Hilda 38, Ridge Spring-Monetta 35

Boiling Springs 41, James F. Byrnes 39

Cardinal Newman 66, Florence Christian 26

Carolina Forest 52, Sumter 49

Cheraw 54, Central 36

Columbia 61, Lugoff-Elgin 36

Conway 69, West Florence 35

Dutch Fork 66, River Bluff 31

Goose Creek 66, West Ashley 42

Gray Collegiate Academy 39, C.A. Johnson 23

Hammond 47, Augusta Christian, Ga. 24

Hartsville 58, Darlington 47

Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, Thomas Heyward Academy 7

Irmo 47, Blythewood 21

Lake Pointe Academy 48, York Prep 25

Lake View 44, Hannah-Pamplico 38

Lee Central 40, Buford 28

Loris 45, Dillon 44

Manning 78, Timberland 42

May River 56, Wade Hampton (H) 46

Mullins 70, Kingstree 15

Myrtle Beach 58, Marlboro County 27

Newberry 72, Mid-Carolina 23

Newberry Academy 30, W. Wyman King Academy 11

North Augusta 72, Midland Valley 45

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 42, Lower Richland 39

Palmetto 57, Powdersville 52

Pelion 51, Gilbert 35

R.B. Stall 38, Hilton Head Island 23

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 51, Bluffton 44

Seneca 61, Pendleton 35

Socastee 41, South Florence 34

Spring Valley 72, Lexington 43

Strom Thurmond 51, Brookland-Cayce 41

Swansea 65, Edisto 38

Wagener-Salley 47, Denmark-Olar 39

Wando 60, James Island 35

Westwood 63, Ridge View 57

Wilson Hall 71, Laurence Manning Academy 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Lancaster vs. South Pointe, ppd.

Lewisville vs. Great Falls, ppd.

