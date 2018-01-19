Friday’s High School Basketball

Associated Press
Friday’s Scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 63, Dreher 47
Academic Magnet 66, Woodland 54
Berkeley 59, Colleton County 47
Bishop England 54, Hanahan 52
Blythewood 63, Irmo 58
Cane Bay 75, Beaufort 43
Cardinal Newman 80, Florence Christian 30
Carvers Bay 50, Marion 48
Cheraw 63, Central 57
Chester 90, Fairfield Central 67
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 92, King’s Academy 47
Clarendon Hall Academy 69, Jefferson Davis Academy 58
Clinton 71, Woodruff 50
Darlington 64, Hartsville 63
Dutch Fork 53, River Bluff 47
Fort Dorchester 54, Stratford 35
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 67, Coastal Christian Prep 29
Gray Collegiate Academy 90, C.A. Johnson 28
Hammond 76, Augusta Christian, Ga. 45
Hannah-Pamplico 64, Lake View 46
Heathwood Hall 63, Orangeburg Prep 51
Hemingway 88, East Clarendon 34
James F. Byrnes 67, Boiling Springs 60
James Island 64, Wando 54
Lakewood 54, Crestwood 42
Lee Central 79, Buford 37
Loris 76, Dillon 60
Lowcountry Leadership 60, John Paul II 52
Lugoff-Elgin 50, Columbia 46
McBee 78, Timmonsville 76
Military Magnet Academy 57, Palmetto Scholars Academy 31
Mullins 64, Kingstree 51
Myrtle Beach 62, Marlboro County 38
Newberry Academy 48, W. Wyman King Academy 22
North Augusta 57, Midland Valley 45
North Charleston 77, Garrett Academy of Technology 56
Palmetto 82, Powdersville 62
Palmetto Christian Academy 80, Calhoun Academy 39
Pendleton 58, Seneca 55
Porter-Gaud 87, Pinewood Prep 53
Ridge Spring-Monetta 55, Blackville-Hilda 43
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 60, Bluffton 51
Saluda 49, Fox Creek 40
Silver Bluff 81, Barnwell 59
South Aiken 60, Airport 48
Spartanburg Day 80, Shannon Forest Christian 59
Spring Valley 64, Lexington 61
St. John’s Christian Academy 60, Patrick Henry Academy 47
Strom Thurmond 58, Brookland-Cayce 49
Sumter 60, Carolina Forest 23
Swansea 45, Edisto 34
Thomas Heyward Academy 53, Hilton Head Christian Academy 44
Trinity Byrnes School 72, Pee Dee Academy 38
W.J. Keenan 42, Eau Claire 30
West Oak 56, Crescent 49
Westside 70, T.L. Hanna 53
Williston-Elko 79, Estill 56
Wilson 70, St. James 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Lancaster vs. South Pointe, ppd. to Jan 20.
Lewisville vs. Great Falls, ppd. to Jan 20.
Broome vs. Chapman, ppd. to Jan 24.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 52, Dreher 47
Airport 44, South Aiken 40
Batesburg-Leesville 52, Calhoun County 40
Beaufort 36, Cane Bay 34
Berkeley 49, Colleton County 42
Blackville-Hilda 38, Ridge Spring-Monetta 35
Boiling Springs 41, James F. Byrnes 39
Cardinal Newman 66, Florence Christian 26
Carolina Forest 52, Sumter 49
Cheraw 54, Central 36
Columbia 61, Lugoff-Elgin 36
Conway 69, West Florence 35
Dutch Fork 66, River Bluff 31
Goose Creek 66, West Ashley 42
Gray Collegiate Academy 39, C.A. Johnson 23
Hammond 47, Augusta Christian, Ga. 24
Hartsville 58, Darlington 47
Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, Thomas Heyward Academy 7
Irmo 47, Blythewood 21
Lake Pointe Academy 48, York Prep 25
Lake View 44, Hannah-Pamplico 38
Lee Central 40, Buford 28
Loris 45, Dillon 44
Manning 78, Timberland 42
May River 56, Wade Hampton (H) 46
Mullins 70, Kingstree 15
Myrtle Beach 58, Marlboro County 27
Newberry 72, Mid-Carolina 23
Newberry Academy 30, W. Wyman King Academy 11
North Augusta 72, Midland Valley 45
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 42, Lower Richland 39
Palmetto 57, Powdersville 52
Pelion 51, Gilbert 35
R.B. Stall 38, Hilton Head Island 23
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 51, Bluffton 44
Seneca 61, Pendleton 35
Socastee 41, South Florence 34
Spring Valley 72, Lexington 43
Strom Thurmond 51, Brookland-Cayce 41
Swansea 65, Edisto 38
Wagener-Salley 47, Denmark-Olar 39
Wando 60, James Island 35
Westwood 63, Ridge View 57
Wilson Hall 71, Laurence Manning Academy 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Lancaster vs. South Pointe, ppd.
Lewisville vs. Great Falls, ppd.
