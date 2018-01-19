Funeral services announced for slain York Co. deputy

Related Coverage York Co. deputy dies from injuries after shooting

YORK Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The York County Sheriff’s Office has announced funeral services for a deputy who was fatally wounded as he searched for a suspect.

A celebration of life service for Det. Mike Doty will be held Monday, Jan. 22 at Calvary Church in Charlotte. The service will begin at noon.

Doty died a day after authorities said he was shot during a manhunt for Christian McCall. Deputies have said McCall, 47, fled after officers responded to a domestic violence call and later ambushed officers.

Three other officers were also wounded.

York County sheriff’s Sgt. Randy Clinton, sheriff’s Sgt. Buddy Brown and York Police Sgt. Kyle Cummings were also wounded.

The sheriff’s office said Sgt. Brown is expected to undergo a small procedure Friday morning and could be released this weekend. Sergeant Clinton could be released Friday.

The Herald newspaper reports Cummings has been released from the hospital.

Doty had served with the sheriff’s office for 12 years.

He will be laid to rest at Forest Hills Cemetery on Old York Road in Rock Hill, S.C.