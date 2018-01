GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenwood School District 50 is hiring teachers, bus drivers and more positions.

The school district will hold a recruitment fair on January 20th. The hiring event is from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Greenwood High School Gym. The school is located at 1816 Cokesbury Road in Greenwood.

School officials are offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for certified teachers in some areas, including special education, math, science and foreign language.

Click or tap here for more details.