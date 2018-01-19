Help find missing teen Mika Davidson in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE Co., SC (WSPA) – Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find missing teen Mika Jae-Erin Davidson.

They say the 16-year-old was reported missing on Jan. 18 around 8:45 a.m. by her mother.

She was last seen on Monticello St. in Gaffney.

Investigators don’t suspect foul play and think she is a runaway.

They say any adults aiding or harboring her could face criminal charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Captain Daniel Ward at (864) 489-4722.