Holmes Has Career Night In Upstate Win

USC Upstate Athletics

Spartanburg, S.C. – Deion Holmes and Mike Cunningham both turned in career evenings on Thursday as the USC Upstate men’s basketball team returned home for the first time in conference play and recorded a 91-85 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins at the G.B. Hodge Center.

USC Upstate improves to 6-15 on the season and 1-3 in conference play while Jacksonville falls to 9-12 overall and 3-1 in the ASUN.

Holmes set new career-highs in the contest after leading the Spartans on both sides with 28 points and nine rebounds after shooting a career-best 11-of-19 from the floor.

Cunningham also achieved a career-mark by becoming the 23rd player in program history to score 1,000 career points. The redshirt-junior scored 26 points on a career-best 10-of-16 shooting and went 6-for-10 behind the 3-point line.